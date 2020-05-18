On Tuesday, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home burglary in progress off Highway 82 East. Witnesses in the area were providing detailed suspect vehicle information while deputies were on the way. Emergency dispatchers were able to notify other local agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and vehicle.
A short time later, the Emergency Management coordinator spotted the vehicle on the Northeast Loop and was able to stop and detain the driver until other responding officers could arrive. The driver, 40-year-old James Raymond Delgado, from Garland, was arrested after deputies discovered what they believed was more than $5,000 worth of stolen construction tools and equipment witnesses described he had taken from the construction site.
Delgado was taken to the Lamar County Jail and charged with burglary of a building, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and a fail to identify-fugitive from justice warrant from Grayson County. He remained in the Lamar County Jail with bonds totaling $12,000.
“I want to commend all involved in the apprehension of this suspect and fugitive, leading to an arrest and recovery of over $5,000 in property taken from a construction site,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “Citizens are our eyes and ears, and with this cooperation and involvement it enabled law enforcement officers to quickly identify the suspect vehicle, make an arrest and recover stolen property.”
Anyone with information on this crime or crimes please contact your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.