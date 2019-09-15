Paris residents in hopes of city property tax relief should have an answer when Paris City Council meets Monday.
Councilors are expected to hear from interim city manager Gene Anderson on recommended budget cuts in an effort to produce a revenue neutral 2019-20 general fund budget and a lower tax rate when the council meets at 5:30 p.m.
At a Sept. 2 meeting, the council instructed Anderson to return recommendations by this week’s meeting with budget cut suggestions as well as a 3.5-cent cut in the proposed 2019 property rate of 55.195 per $100 valuation after the first of two required public hearings. No one spoke at a second hearing last week, and council took no further action.
“I do not plan to support a budget that raises taxes for the fifth year in a row,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said at the first public hearing, noting keeping the tax rate the same effectively raises taxes with property values increase.
