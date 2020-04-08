Paris Community Theatre’s May 2020 production of “Cabaret” may have been postponed to a later date, but that hasn’t stopped PCT’s theatrical designers and performers from using their talents to make dozens and dozens of masks to donate to those who need them the most.
PCT has an abundance of fabric scraps not big enough to serve a useful purpose for a stage production but perfect for making masks, so Celia Stogner and her daughter, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, wasted no time utilizing these materials to begin mask production.
“The requests never stop, and we are just trying to cover health care and first responders,” Stogner said.
Amy Burrows, one of the co-directors of “Cabaret,” which was scheduled to open the first of May, along with her fellow director, Stogner, want the community to know that the show will not go on until the organization knows its patrons and performers are safe
"PCT would like to think of this event as simply a long intermission,” Burrows said. “We would also like to thank our audience, patrons and performers for their patience and encourage them to stay home if possible and to let our talented PCT members, that have been willing to donate their time and effort to help our community, know how much we appreciate their contribution."
