Dickie William Grant, age 77, of Clarksville, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Ovella Huddleston, age 91, of Clarksville, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, in a Mt. Pleasant, Texas Nursing Home; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Nancy Goodwin Allston, age 78, of Boxelder, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Clarksville Funeral Home.
John Andrew Castle, age 31, of Bogata, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence; Clarksville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.