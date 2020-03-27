In an announcement from the Farm Service Agency out of College Station, all Farm Service agencies have made the switch to phone appointments only until further notice.
“FSA programs and loans are critical to Texas farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” FSA state executive director Gary Six said. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”
The agency is still providing all of its services, only electronically or over the phone. Randy Whitis is the county executive director for the Lamar County Farm Service Agency, and he can be reached by calling 903-784-6679, 884-496-8049 by fax or emailing randi.whitis@tx.usda.gov. David Dunmon is the farm loan manager for the office and can be reached at 903-583-2168, ext. 109, or emailed at david.dunmon@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.