Jerry Lee Young, 70, of Paris, died at 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.
The family will gather at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jerry was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Paris, to Calvin and Estelle Henderson Young.
He married Linda Fern Murray in 1989. He owned Young’s Tire Shop prior to becoming disabled.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Young; three children, Sheila Young, Stephanie Young and Jeri Johansen; six grandchildren, Kaleb Young, Savanah Young, Isabella Johansen, Brittany Sanders, Amber Sanders and Shelby Milsap; three sisters, Peggy Knight, Stella Knight and Johnie Faye Knight; and one brother, John Paul Knight.
He was preceded in death by two children, Jeremy and Connie Young; one grandson, Bobby Campbell: and sister, Darlene Abby.
Online condolences may be made to the Young family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
