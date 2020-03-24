Coronavirus pandemic or not, April 1 is Census Day, and Lamar County United Way Director Jenny Wilson said efforts are underway to encourage residents to respond to Census 2020 requests as soon as possible.
An online census invitation, mailed by the U.S. Census Bureau between March 12 and March 20 should now be in the hands of most households.
Each notice provides the household with a Census ID number and a request for an online response by April 1. For those who do not respond, a paper questionnaire will be sent in a few weeks to be completed and mailed back, the notice states.
“We are going full-speed ahead with our efforts,” Wilson said about local plans to get the most complete count possible. “We’ve had to cancel an April 1 event to allow people to use our office computers, but we are continuing our efforts through advertising and social media posts.”
Wilson said media posts are meant to inform people about how easy it is to fill out census forms online.
“Go to mycensus2020.gov, and it takes under 10 minutes to fill out the form,” Wilson said.
A Census ID is provided on the online census invitation and is needed to access the digital form.
Wilson expressed the importance of census participation so that Lamar County receives its fair share of federal benefits including fair representation in the United States Congress. In fact, census counts are used to determine representation at all levels of government.
More than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs is dependent on population counts. Accurate census counts ensure that funding is equitably distributed for numerous programs such as Medicaid, highway planning and construction, special education grants to states, the National School Lunch Program and Head Start.
In November, the United Way of Lamar County formed a Complete the Count Committee to work with its partner agencies, local school districts, local governmental bodies and other local organizations to promote the census and encourage participation, particularly with the hard-to-count subpopulations that many of the agencies serve.
In December, the organization received a $7,000 grant from Communities Foundation of Texas to ensure the count is as complete as possible, Wilson said.
“Just last week we received word, we can replace face-to-face events with other efforts,” Wilson said.
In addition to advertising and social media campaigns, United Way will continue with posters at Paris Metro bus stops, on buses, at partner agencies as well as with Census2020 yard signs throughout town, Wilson said.
