Paris police responded to a disturbance call in the 2400 block of North Main, where the
complainant said a man, Marcus Ellis, had choked and assaulted her. Police found Ellis had a motion to revoke probation, and officers observed injuries consistent with the assault claim. Officers arrested Ellis, but he was not listed among Lamar County inmates this morning.
Officers also responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Pine Bluff. The
complainant reported her boyfriend had choked and bit her. Officers observed injuries consistent with the claim and made contact with the suspect, who refused to identify himself.
The suspect, identified as Alante Ginyard, was arrested and put in the back of the police vehicle, where he refused to get in. Ginyard was found to have outstanding warrants for assault of a family member and violation of a protective order.
Ginyard was taken to jail and booked on the warrants and the four new charges. He was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Woman arrested for theft, outstanding warrants
Police responded to a shoplifter call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. The business employee said a woman had hidden items in her purse and left the store without paying.
Officers found the suspect, Rayla McCurry, searched her purse and said they found the stolen items. Officers also learned McCurry had outstanding warrants out of the police department, as well as previous theft convictions, which enhanced this theft charge to a felony.
McCurry was arrested, but was not listed among Lamar County inmates this morning, according to online records.
Woman arrested for suspected drug possession
Officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of Stone Avenue. While searching the vehicle, officers found suspected marijuana inside. The driver, identified as Jessica McMellon, also had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine on her.
McMellon was arrested for both items and taken to jail, where she remained this morning on bond totaling $5,500, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 402 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend.
