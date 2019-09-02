These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- NETFest 2.0: Downtown music festival returns for another round
- Clarksville overwhelmingly OKs school tax raise
- Christians in Action shelter seeks financial help
- Paris city council seeks public input on budget, tax rate
- Paris Lady ’Cats go all the way, win Marshall/ETBU Tourney title
- Forecast for Monday, Sept. 2: A beautiful Labor Day expected
- Paris native Leslie Satcher to return for concert
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Prairiland graduate joins Texas Department of Public Safety ranks
- Buried Treasure: Bogata woman finds 3.72 carat diamond in Arkansas state park
- 6 years after quadruple murders, Lamar County families still seek answers
- Home invasion suspect Roberts on parole for 55-year sentence for similar crime from 1993
- Mother's, daughter’s testimony differs in O'Neal child sex abuse trial
- POLICE BRIEFS: Detectives arrest 3 Paris residents in bust at hotel
- Paris man found guilty of aggravated assault; sentencing pending
- Hatch Chile Fest ‘an experience’ in downtown Paris
- Alfred Leon Hicks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- COMMENTARY: Newspapers help to build communities (1)
- COLUMN: Living and learning: Two very different experiences (1)
- #Clearthelist trending for Lamar County teachers (1)
- Paris ISD to continue free breakfast, lunch program for students (1)
- A year after ICE raided Load Trail, company works to settle as families deal with fallout (1)
- Is $200K too much for Paris Fire Dept. services outside the city's limits? (1)
- Powderly Dairy Queen gets cleanliness award (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Community Calendar
Online Poll
Should regional cities relax restrictions on manufactured and mobile homes?
Some area cities, like Reno and Deport, no longer permit mobile or manufactured homes within city limits. Those that allow them, like Bogata and Cooper, do so through a permitting process. Paris also allows them, but only in designated parks. Proponents say the homes are more affordable than traditional housing, and they’re a better fit for the salaries available here. Opponents say the homes depreciate quickly and are easily prone to weather-related damage. Should regional cities relax their restrictions on manufactured and mobile homes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.