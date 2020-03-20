The sold out Rotary Club of Paris United’s Girls Night Out, scheduled for April 9 at the Love Civic Center, is postponed.
“We are planning to reschedule the event at a later time, but we have not set a date yet due to the continued uncertainty of the situation for the next few weeks to months,” wrote Aubree Marino in an emailed statement. “We will keep you posted as more information about the safety of large-group events becomes available to us.”
Ticket holders may receive refunds now or after the new date is announced. For arrangements, call 903-312-5122.
Girls Night Out has been a wildly popular event for the local club, with the event in September raising $22,000. Most of the proceeds went toward Rotary’s dental program for all second-graders in Lamar County.
