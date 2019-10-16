Good morning, Red River Valley!
The cold front that sparked a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday evening in southwestern Choctaw County and northeastern Lamar County has significantly lowered temperatures overnight, a drop of about 30 degrees.
Don't expect too much warmth today, unless you're comfortable with mid-60s temperatures, then today may be perfect. Expect a sunny sky with a high of 67. A north wind 10 to 15 mph will feel chilly enough, especially as gusts get up to about 20 mph.
Tonight will be even colder than Tuesday night with an overnight low forecast at 45 degrees.
Clear skies should continue through the end of the week as temperatures look to make a comeback into the mid-70s by Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend, although they are low, increasing in likelihood Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Grab a windbreaker if you head outside today, but do what you can to make it a great Wednesday!
