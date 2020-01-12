The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will consider a proposal to designate the county a Second Amendment sanctuary during its first regularly scheduled meeting of the new year, Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The proposal drafted by Commissioner Lawrence Malone states the Commissioners’ Court will not authorize government funds or resources, employees, agencies or contractors for the purpose of enforcing laws that have been found to unconstitutionally infringe on residents’ Second Amendment rights. It does not specify what types of actions would constitute Second Amendment violations.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will enter executive session to discuss real estate and potential business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.