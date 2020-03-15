Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of March 13, 2020, include:
Michael Kieth Wiethorn II to Cassandra Jo Black;
Eric Dexter Fuller Jr. to Crystal Jean Fields;
Dewayne Jenkins to Sherrie Michael; and,
Tyler Austin Lee to McKenzie Lee Hathcoat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.