Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this week to the Fannin County Health Authority. That brings the county's total case count since testing began in March to 38. There have been two deaths.
Three of the cases are in the Fannin County Jail, where there have been five total cases. One new case was reported Monday, with two more being reported on Wednesday, County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III said.
"The initial case at the jail was a late April transfer to the unit from far out of state. He developed a dry cough but no temperature three days after transfer and was immediately removed from general population. A positive test returned May 1. The second case at the Jail was his cellmate," Froelich said.
The new cases involve three men ages 47, 32 and 25, he said.
According to Warden Stacy King, the two initial cases have been medically cleared from quarantine and the other three inmates are presently in good condition and in isolation, Froelich said.
"Notably, there have been no inmates reported to have Covid-19 at the Buster Cole State Jail or Choice Moore State Prison despite an active case reported last week in a guard at the Cole Unit," he added.
Five other cases of coronavirus were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services this week with four reported as a group Thursday.
The first new positive, reported early in the week, was a 37-year-old man who resides outside of Trenton, Froelich reported.
Four cases, reported together on Thursday, included three men and one woman. Two of the men live in Ector, ages 32, and 55, and one man, 48, is from Savoy. The 36-year-old woman resides in Bonham. Also, a man was self-reported to the County Health Authority by family. He is a 36-year-old living in the Elwood area where he is presently at home, in quarantine. He is asymptomatic but was tested at work at a general screening and found to be positive, Froelich said.
The Choctaw County Health Department reports they have a positive test return on a resident who works in Fannin County. The patient and her husband both work at the Bonham V.A. The Choctaw Health Department reports her test was positive on May 18, Froelich said.
"She is quarantined at present with her spouse who is also symptomatic and works at the Bonham V.A.," he said.
Froelich urged the public to continue taking precautions as the Texas economy reopens.
"We are returning to normalcy, however, the new normal will still have the new and deadly coronavirus present. Please do your best to protect others, especially the elders in their 70s and 80s where the virus can be fatal in a very large percentage — our seniors deserve that respect," he said. "Masks are still a great idea in areas of human concentration. Enjoy the return to the new normal but do it safely for you and everyone else. Be smart and do your part."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.