Fire and Rescue

NOV. 7 to NOV. 8
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:21 to 11:16 a.m., 636 14th St. NE.
1:13 to 1:33 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
First Responder- Paris
8 to 8:18 a.m., 4120 Shannon Drive.
11:01 to 11:13 a.m., 3525 NE Loop 286.
1:37 to 1:53 p.m., 100 20th St. NE.
2:51 to 3:03 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:22 to 4:07 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
3:26 to 3:37 p.m., 3150 Dogwood Lane.
7:44 to 8:03 p.m., 1846 E. Booth St.
2:35 to 2:55 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:33 to 4:43 a.m., 650 1st St. NW.
5:91 to 5:22 a.m., 4200 Pine Mill Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
8:21 to 8:35 a.m., 3535 Lamar Ave.
6:47 to 6:48 p.m., 17655 US Highway 82W.
8:15 to 8:25 p.m., 2800 Lamar Ave.
