The United Way of Lamar County has started a crisis fund to assist those who need help paying their utility and water bills during quarantine.
Donations of $5, $10 or more would be used to help those in the community who need it the most. There are three ways to give:
- www.gofundme.com/f/united-way-of-lamar-county-crisis-fund;
- www.lamarcountyuw.org;
- or by mail at P.O. Box 1, Paris, Texas 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.