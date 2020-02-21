Jamie Lynn Pratt Parker, 63, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully, to her Lord and savior on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after fighting a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born to parents, James “Jim” and Lois Parker, on March 18, 1956, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
Jamie met Allen Parker in 1986. They were married on June 13, 2010, at Hummingbird Beach in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Together they raised four children, Sheri Pratt Arnold, Ronnie Pratt, Andy Parker and Charlie Parker.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Jamie was a table games shift manager where she had 13 plus years of service with Choctaw Nation Casino in Grant, Oklahoma.
She was a loving and dedicated mother, a lady that had a huge servant’s heart, always going above and beyond for others. Around the family and friends she was known as Gaga, which she took great pride in. Her home was forever open to family, friends and even strangers.
Jamie had many things she enjoyed in her life, church, family, friends, sewing, music, going to the auction and while cooking was something she loved, the only way she knew to do it was big!
If we all could say she left her mark for all of us to remember and follow it would be to love God, each other, open your hearts and be kind.
Jamie is survived by husband, Allen Parker, of Paris; daughter, Sheri Arnold and husband, Stephen; sons, Ronnie Pratt, Andy Parker and wife, Jennifer and Charlie Parker and Melanie Sudderth; grandchildren, Brittany Helm Chaidemenos and husband, Anthony, Steven Helm and wife, Cadie, Caitlyn Arnold, Anzlee Misek, Zach Pratt, Ryder Pratt, Jana Davis, Hunter Davis, Ryan Clausius, Braiden Parker, Aubrey Parker, Kevin Arnold, Samantha Frazier and husband, Chase and Kaden Helm; six great-grandchildren; mother, Lois Parker, of Henryetta, Oklahoma; brother, Joe Parker and wife, Kathy, of North Carolina; sisters, Mary Martinez and husband, Robert, of Greenville, Texas, Missy Remis, and husband, Sam, of Henryetta, Oklahoma; along with an amazing supportive group of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and Choctaw family.
Special thanks to Phillip Baker and lifelong friends, Jack and Regina Hevron.
She was preceded in death by James “Jim”) Parker, father; grandparents, Alda Pearl and William “Bill” Henson and Irving Joe and Mary Parker.
Pallbearers are Brandon Young, Chad Helm, Jai Parker, Garry Helm, Josh Hoyt, Kenny Parker, John Paul Preston and Josh Arnold. Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Helm, Zach Pratt, Ryder Pratt, Kevin Arnold, Braiden Parker, Ryan Clausius and Hunter Davis.
Please join us for a celebration of her life. Services are set for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roden Pryor Funeral Directors, with Nolan Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
An on-line guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
