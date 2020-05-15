Barbara Ann Hancock (Thomas-Shelton) passed away on Monday, May 4, surrounded by her family in her home in Kennett.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1942 in Paris, Texas, to Dero and Mary Ruth Thomas.
Barbara spent 40 years in Paris, where she attended Paris High School, Paris Junior College and where she worked for the Campbell Soup Company. In 1980, her husband, Bob Hancock was transferred with Uarco Business Forms to Kennett, Missouri. From there, they ventured to Mississippi and Michigan, eventually moving back to Kennett in 1993.
She was involved in animal rescue through many organizations, assisting in pet adoptions, pet transport and fundraising. She was especially proud that the Kennett Humane Department had become a no-kill facility over the past several years.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; two daughters, Debbie (Shelton) Strock, of Cordova, Tennessee and Donna (Shelton) Russell, of Atlanta, Georgia; Donna’s husband, Michael; two step sons, Jeff Hancock, of Paris, Texas and Mark Hancock, of Mount Pleasant, Texas; one step-daughter, Lisa (Hancock) Hignight, of Paris, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Leonard Merrell, of Hockley, Texas; two nephews, Brian Merrell, of Bryan, Texas and Mark Merrell, of Katy, Texas; their wives, Christa and Allison Merrell and their children, all of whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life service will be planned for summer of this year in Kennett, Missouri, due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kennett Humane Department, C/O Tena Petix, 200 Cedar Street, Kennett, Missouri, 63857 or through paypal at deputyclerk@clgw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.