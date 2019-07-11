Bulletin Board

TODAY
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion: 7 p.m. general meeting at the Post in Deport. Executive Committee meeting is canceled.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
FRIDAY
Paris Municipal Band: 8:30 p.m. at Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St. in Paris. In case of rain, band will move to Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobis; 10 a.m., Volunteer Expo; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
United Way of Lamar County Volunteer Expo: 10 a.m. to noon, free event, visit with organizations to connect with volunteer opportunities, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m., at Paris Body Art Expo, in the parking lot of Love Civic Center, call 903-219-7926 to schedule an appointment or for information.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m., at Paris Body Art Expo, in the parking lot of Love Civic Center, call 903-219-7926 to schedule an appointment or for information.
MONDAY
Cornerstone Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 15 to 17, for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade, $25 for first child, $40 for two, $60 for family maximum, Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided, stories, messy games and inflatables, call 903-517-1962.
