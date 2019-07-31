Great morning, Red River Valley!
Are we ready to feel some summertime heat again? I hope so, because the forecast is calling for a high today of 93 degrees with a heat index value of about 100. That's because those southeast winds have been pumping our atmosphere full of Gulf moisture, so it's going to be hot and humid under mostly sunny skies.
Today will provide some relief as the low falls to about 73. Winds will turn slightly to the east overnight, but Thursday is shaping up to be a repeat of today.
There's some rain chances popping up on Friday now, low at about 20%, but that will lead into a potentially wet weekend, particularly on Saturday, which has the highest chance at 30% for most of the region, and 50% for Red River County.
But first, a nice, sunny summer day, so go ahead and seize this last day of July and have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.