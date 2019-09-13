Lawrence Glenn “Duke” Lane, 79, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Life Community Church, 3803 S.W. Loop 286, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Lynn Hood officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Duke, the son of Delmar L. and Tina Neva Kennemer Lane, was born April 15, 1940, in Slabtown, Texas.
His career in the grocery business spanned 63 years. He worked at A&P Grocery in Paris from 1955-1975, and then beginning in 1975, he worked at Piggly Wiggly–Rehkoph Grocery in Clarksville until December of 2018.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Rochell Clack Lane, whom he married on Feb. 10, 1965, building 54 years of family and memories; two children, Glenna Rochell Lane Jackson and husband, Geron, of Pattonville and Tony Del Lane of Hopewell; grandchildren, Laney Rochell Jackson Bright and husband, Matthew, Lexie Danielle Jackson Swaim and husband, Heath, and Pamela Diane Michelle Hess-Lane; a great-granddaughter, Braylie Nicole “Nikki” Booth; a sister, Betty Malone and husband, Carrol Wayne; a niece, Lisa Carol Malone; two nephews, Barry Quint Malone and Jamie Wayne Malone; and a special sister-in-law, Eileen Lahman; along with a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
