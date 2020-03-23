MARCH 22 to MARCH 23
Paris Police Department
Andre DeJuan White, 47: Bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Abraham Wiebe Fehr, 29: Driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content more than 0.15.
Brittney Michelle Miller, 33: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety
Kristin Laine Chapman, 26: Driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
