Paris Police
MARCH 22 to MARCH 23

Paris Police Department

Andre DeJuan White, 47: Bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Abraham Wiebe Fehr, 29: Driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content more than 0.15.

Brittney Michelle Miller, 33: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Department of Public Safety

Kristin Laine Chapman, 26: Driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

