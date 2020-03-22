Retail workers found themselves under a huge strain to satisfy customers’ needs while adhering to company policies during the panic-induced shopping sprees that occurred last week.
“I didn’t know how bad it was until someone showed me a video of the empty shelves at Walmart and Brookshire’s,” an associate at a retail outlet in Bonham said.
The mass panic that occurred last week led to a shortage of surgical masks, hand sanitizer, water bottles and toilet paper from nearly every major retainer in the country.
“We were running out of face masks, and I tried to get into contact with three of our vendors. They all said that they were sold out for the month. I didn’t know what was going on, just that they were sold out,” said the associate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their employment.
“I was in the back, so I didn’t see much of what was happening. It wasn’t until one of my co-workers called me to ask if we had toilet paper that I realized ‘oh, this is happening.’ I’m not going to lie, it was terrifying.”
Stores were forced to order excessive amounts of product to satisfy their customers’ needs.
“We had to order so many new pallets of water bottles. I think we got like 20 of them when we restocked,” the associate said.
Retail workers are considered essential personnel, so they are required to continue working, even during a pandemic. However, they are also more vulnerable to being infected than the average worker in an office setting.
According to a report from ABC News, “roughly 33.6 million people, or 24% of U.S. civilian workers, do not have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).” Employees often find themselves without the financial means to self-quarantine.
“One of the biggest impacts is that they cannot afford to stay home when they don’t feel well,” said John H. Chuang, founder and CEO of Aquent, the world’s largest creative staffing agency.
“These employees are at the greatest risk because they are interacting with people as a part of their job.”
