In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020, photo, a lone shopping cart sits in an empty parking lot near a shopping mall closed due to coronavirus concerns in Pottsville, Pa. In Pennsylvania last week, 12,200 people filed for unemployment insurance. In just a single day this week, that number exploded beyond 50,000. In neighboring Ohio, 48,460 people filed for unemployment Sunday and Monday, compared to less than 1,900 over the same period the week before. It’s the same story in state after state, as millions of displaced Americans lose their jobs amid the widening shutdowns to contain the coronavirus.