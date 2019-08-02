Fire and Rescue

AUG. 1 to AUG. 2
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:29 to 9:59 a.m., 1415 19th St.
6:56 p.m. to 7:17 p.m., 1031 S Collegiate Drive.
Grass/Brush Fire
1:27 to 2:08 p.m., 553 SW 4th St.
First Responder - Paris
7:59 a.m. to 8:18 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:15 to 8:31 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
8:43 to 9:04 a.m., 1521 Graham St.
9:10 to 9:31 a.m., 2515 Bonham St.
9:44 to 9:49 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
12:00 to 12:17 p.m., 145 SE 24th St.
12:38 to 1:04 p.m., 2985 Mahaffey Lane.
2:10 to 2:!5 p.m., 3922 Lamar Ave.
2:35 to 2:42 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
4:33 to 4:44 p.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
5:45 to 6:01p.m., 1305 Meadowlark Drive.
1:37 to 2:16 a.m., 629 SE 22nd St.
3:49 to 4:25 a.m., 3558 Clarksville St.
Public Service
10:06 to 10:12 a.m., CR 2113/Highway 82 East.
12:53 to 1:12 p.m., 1825 Jackson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.