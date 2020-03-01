Alvis James “Bronc Rider” Nix passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
He was born on May 27, 1941.
He was preceded in death by, wife, Linda; parents, R.W. Nix and Hopsia Lee Nix; step-mother, who raised him, Tommie Lorraine Nix; brother, Jerry, Billy, J.W. and Randy; sister, Mary Jolliff; granddaughter, Chloe Jean Nix.
He is survived by, sons, C.J., Clayton and Chris Nix; grandchildren, Dylan, Levi, Amanda and Marleigh; step-children, Steve Jason, Kenny Jason, Melissa Trammel; brothers, Joe Thomas, Gene, Richard and Lynn; sisters, Dorothy Bass and Sue Allen.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.