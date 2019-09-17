North Lamar High School is hosting an informational Vaping Forum on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Parents and community members are invited to learn about vaping from Dr. Amanda Green, Medical Director of the Paris Lamar County Health Department.
Green will present a 20 to 30 minute informational forum on what vaping is, its harmful effects, the many ways students vape without others knowing and what parents can do and look for in their children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. middle and high school students. Since many of the vaping products do not look like tobacco products, they are being used and going unnoticed in schools, including classrooms and bathrooms. The JUUL, an increasingly popular e-cigarette, is shaped like a USB flash drive and delivers a high dose of nicotine. Tobacco product in any form is addictive and unsafe for youth.
Save the date, be informed and learn the risks of vaping.
