Bobby Joe Glass, age 85, went to his heavenly home on March 30, 2020, at The Oaks in White Settlement.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1935, in Red River County, the son of Willie E. Glass and Nora Perkins Glass.
Bobby was a very strong Christian man. He always enjoyed teaching Sunday school and leading the music in various churches throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by one son, Bobby Joe Glass Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Glass, of Fort Worth; daughters, Vicki Reep and husband, Mark, of Clarksville and Stacy Pineda and husband, Gary, of Tyler; sons, Keith Glass, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Jeff and wife, Tina, of Grass Valley, California; stepchildren, Pam Hausrath, Carolyn Chamness Reyna and husband, Marc, of Fort Worth and Chuck Willis, of San Antonio. Bobby leaves behind 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and a special friend of the family, Debbie Wynkoop.
Mr. Glass will lie in repose on Thursday evening at Clarksville Funeral Home. Please have no more than 10 visitors in the chapel at one time, per state Covid-19 laws.
Private graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Old Shamrock Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Old Shamrock Cemetery, P.O. Box 229, Clarksville, TX 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
