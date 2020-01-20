To adequately understand the situation in Iran, we need historical perspective.
Many people haven’t made the connection that Iran is an ancient country, far older than the U.S. It was formerly called Persia and was the core of the empire of Alexander the Great.
Second, the primary domestic driver of conflict in the Middle East is religious: the divide between Shiite and Sunni branches of Islam. Iran is predominantly Shiite, as is Iraq and much of Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia and most other gulf states are predominantly Sunni.
Third, the primary source of Middle Eastern terrorism is the Sunni Wahabi sect, which gave us Osama bin Laden, al-Quaeda and ISIS and is primarily funded by Saudi Arabia.
Fourth, Iran and Iraq have historically been enemies and have fought several wars.
Fifth, Iraq before the second Gulf War, was dominated by the minority Sunnis under Saddam Hussein. There is no question that Saddam was a vicious tyrant, but his methods did contribute to stability in the Middle East. Following the second Gulf war and American mismanagement of the aftermath, Iraq, like Iran, is now controlled by Shiites.
When Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement and imposed ever harsher sanctions, he not only allowed Iran to accelerate its nuclear weapons program, he made it increasingly likely that Iran would use that option when available. Iran has little reason to trust America not the least because of the 1953 CIA driven overthrow of the very popular and democratically elected prime minister and installation of the puppet Shah of Iran, the goal of which was control of Iran’s oil.
“By unilaterally ordering the execution of a senior Iranian military on Iraqi soil, Donald Trump violated international law and took a reckless and dangerous step in escalating conflict, with potential impact all over the planet.” — The Guardian. When Trump was presented with military options to respond to a recent attack attributed to Iran, he chose the most dangerous option and the one the military considered least likely to be used. It has since become increasingly clear that Trump’s justification of preventing an “imminent attack” by assassinating Soleimani was yet another lie. It seems clear that the Trump administration has no real strategy for the Middle East other than following the lead of fellow authoritarian bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Trump’s ego.
There is no question that Soliemani was responsible for a lot of death and destruction, but he was also the second most powerful Iranian politician and was highly regarded by the people. His assassination has succeeded in accomplishing what nothing else could: It united nearly all Iraqis against the United States and for Iran. Trump has also driven Iran ever closer to Russia and put targets on the backs of American generals and diplomats throughout the world.
Together with Trump’s abandonment of our Kurdish allies in Syria, which strengthened Assad and his Russian backers, it seems clear that the only real winner in the Middle East is Russia and Vladimir Putin.
Gary O’Connor is a Powderly resident and is the Lamar County Democrat Party chairman.
