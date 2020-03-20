Effective immediately, the City of Paris is suspending its recycling efforts as its recycler, Choctaw Recycling Center, has shut its doors due to the coronavirus. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.
Questions may be directed to 903-782-9266.
