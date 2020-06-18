A retirement reception for the Rev. Eddie Jean Adams, long-time pastor at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, is planned Saturday at the NAACP Chapter headquarters, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave.
The come and go affair from 6 to 8 p.m. is sponsored by her church, CASA for Kids, where she serves as a board member, and the local NAACP Chapter, according to president Robert High.
“Rev. Adams has been a pillar in the community,” High said. “Words can not express how much she will be missed.”
CASA executive director Sharon Eubanks agreed.
“She is one of those people when you say you need something she will say, ‘here’s what I know about that, and how can I help’” Eubanks said. “A quiet person, when she speaks for children she speaks loud and clear.”
The public is invited to say goodbye and to thank Rev. Adams for her long service before she leaves for Fort Worth to be near family, High said.
