Jessie Earl Tucker, 75, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at The Gospel Lighthouse Church, with the Rev. Chris Kelley and the Rev. Shane Renfro officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Columbarium of Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Tucker, the son of Judge Franklin and Opal Pearl Pate Tucker, was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Marked Tree, Arkansas.
He was a mechanic, working on farm equipment and a farmer before beginning his career as a diesel truck mechanic for Merico where he worked 30 years before his retirement. Work was his hobby! He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
During his later years it was his joy to contribute to ministries, and it was shortly before the death of his daughter, Samantha, that he joined The Gospel Lighthouse Church and was baptized.
Jessie was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Samantha Palmer; and siblings, Rosetta Watts, Mary Watts, Ann Davis, Margaret Tucker, Deborah Tucker, David Tucker, Daniel Tucker and Paul Tucker.
Survivors include children, David Tucker and fiancé Gayle, of Paris, Michael Tucker and wife, Jessica, of Paris, Jessie Paul Tucker and wife, Stormy, of Detroit, Tammy Tucker, of Blossom, and Kelli McDowell and husband, Billy, of Paris; the mother of his children, Carolyn Tucker, of Paris; grandchildren, Amber Lott, Dewayne Tucker, Stacia Tucker, Karley Tucker, Kacie Tucker, Baylie Tucker, Heather Bybee, Courtney Palmer, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Brewer, Austin Tucker, Jessie Aaron Tucker, Blayne Tucker, Kenton Upton, Kayla Tucker, Kody Golightly, Trevor Cato, Shelby Cato and Charlie McDowell; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tommy Tucker, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, Phillip Tucker, of Harrisburg, Arkansas and Joyce Miller, of Gilmer, Arkansas; his cat, Thomas, who was his best friend; numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
A special thanks to a very special son-in-law, Billy McDowell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Gospel Lighthouse Church, 7620 Highway 271 N., Powderly, TX 75473.
