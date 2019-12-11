SHERMAN — The Area Agency on Aging of Texoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties to advocate for residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Volunteer ombudsmen visit residents; identify and investigate complaints; and educate residents, families, and facility staff on protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of individuals living in long-term care settings. Ombudsman services are free and confidential.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and complete a free, 36-hour training course that includes classroom, self-study and in-facility training. No prior experience is required. Hours are flexible and determined by each volunteer.
Training starts Jan. 18 and registration is required. Call Deborah Adams, MLO COII, at 903-816-0688 to register for the course.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Established in 1968, Texoma Council of Governments promotes economy and efficiency in the coordinated planning and development of the tri-county region through its community and economic development activities. Both directly and through contractors, the Council provides housing, utility assistance, and weatherization services for low-income citizens in the region and assists the elderly through a variety of Area Agency on Aging programs. The Council also facilitates the delivery of grant funding for Homeland Security and criminal justice.
