In a Monday letter to the Texas Secretary of State, state Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa has demanded that May 2 and May 26 voting move from in-person to all mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Noting that elections across the country are being delayed and that there are six weeks left until voting in Texas begins, Hinojosa called on state election officials to find alternative methods that eligible Texas voters can use to cast their vote.
“Under the current and projected conditions involving COVID-19, it does not seem viable for Texas to hold meaningful elections in May. All eligible voters will not be able to participate in those elections with polling place-based voting. An all-mail election, in which county election officials mail a ballot to every registered voter, is the only option that guarantees Texans’ right to vote while also protecting public health,” Hinojosa said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has already postponed a special election for the Austin area’s Texas Senate District 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Texas Tribune reported. The election is to replace retiring state Sen. Kirk Watson, a Democrat. The election, now slated for July 14, was to take place May 2. Abbott’s office said it was working with the secretary of state’s office “on additional strategies to ensure public health in relation to any upcoming election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.