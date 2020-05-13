Annette Stell Pratt, 65, of Sumner, died at 3:51 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery, with Bro. Duane Hamil officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed and the family will be at their residence. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Annette was born on Dec. 16, 1954, in Paris, to Jack and Virginia Hawkins Stell. She graduated from Paris High School and married Randy Pratt in 1977. Mrs. Pratt was a homemaker and had worked at Valley Feed Mill and Gibson’s Discount Center. She was a member of the Cowboy Church in the Camp.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Pratt, of Sumner; two sons, Jeff Crabb, of Sumner and Jason Crabb and wife, Sandra, of Blossom; two grandchildren, McKenzy Earley and husband, Matthew and Brantley Crabb, all of Blossom; one great-granddaughter, Addlynn Earley; a nephew, whom she regarded as a brother, Rodney White and wife, Julie, of Sumner and their children, Katie White and son, Kollin White and Kolton White and sons, Kawl Wayne and Klyde White; and two great-nephews, Dustin and Eric White. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Peggy White Bowden and Joyce Moore; and a nephew, Kevin White.
Pallbearers will be Rodney White, Kolton White, Matthew Earley, Phil Blackshear, Cody Bowen, and Jimmy McCoin.
Named as honorary pallbearers are Brantley Crabb, Kollin White, Chuck Armstrong, Bill Teeter, Larry Bramhall, Ronnie Mise, Dustin White, Eric White, Kawl Wayne White and Klyde White.
Online condolences may be made to the Pratt family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
