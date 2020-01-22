Bulletin Board
Buy Now

JAN. 21 to JAN. 22

Paris Police Department

Heather Anne Ledbetter, 35: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlle substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, motion to revoke, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38: Violation of parole.

Richard Doyle Willingham, 58: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Erica Renee Edwards, 23: Assault causing bodily imjury/family violence.

Audrey David Nobel, 45: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Jeremy Devin Hines, 25: District court commit/burglary of a habitation.

Department of Public Safety

Torrey T. Taylor, 29: Fugitive from justice, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, evading areest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, unsafe speed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.