JAN. 21 to JAN. 22
Paris Police Department
Heather Anne Ledbetter, 35: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlle substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, motion to revoke, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38: Violation of parole.
Richard Doyle Willingham, 58: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Erica Renee Edwards, 23: Assault causing bodily imjury/family violence.
Audrey David Nobel, 45: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Jeremy Devin Hines, 25: District court commit/burglary of a habitation.
Department of Public Safety
Torrey T. Taylor, 29: Fugitive from justice, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, evading areest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, unsafe speed.
