Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of 44th Street SW at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported that a white Ford 1-ton pickup had intentionally collided into a gray Ford 1-ton pick-up. The white truck had also run over a mailbox and a small tree, police said.
The driver, 35-year-old Justin Lee Exum, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. Exum was booked into the city jail and is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
