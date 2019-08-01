JULY 31 to AUG. 1
Paris Police Department
Tia Equan Owens, 23: Property theft $100-750.
Kelsey Kaye Durham, 26: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Johnny Lee McLemore, 24: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
Austin Douglas Whitworth, 20: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lisa Kay Ashlock, 55: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, bond surrender/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chauncey Jerhmaine Allen, 27: Motion to revoke-criminal nonsupport.
Margaret Dennell Tabb, 41: Issuance of bad check.
