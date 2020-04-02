Randy Dale Conrad, 63, of Detroit, Texas, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 in Clarksville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born on July 9, 1956, in Paris, Texas, a son of Willie and Nannie Weir Conrad.
Randy enjoyed fishing, farming and camping. He never met a stranger and you could always count on him for a smile and a good laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Conrad; mother, Nannie Conrad; eldest brother, Donald Ray Conrad; and brother, Darrell Conrad.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca Ann Conrad, whom he married on March 12, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister, Janet Conrad.
Services are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
