Mary Lois Abbott Ausmus, 84, of Paris, died at 6:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Heritage House of Paris.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tony VanDerWilt and Jerry Hostetler officiating. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Mary was born on March 6, 1935, in Paris, to James Arnold and Exie Idell Cochran Abbott.
She married Willie Dee Ausmus on March 8, 1952, in Arkansas.
Mrs. Ausmus was a homemaker aiding in the success of her husband’s career and raising her two sons. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Mary was an avid golfer, winner of numerous golf championships.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Willie Dee Ausmus; one son, Derral Dean Ausmus; four grandchildren, Christian Ausmus, Bryttnie Ausmus, Matthew Ausmus and Renee Jordan; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy and Donald Abbott; one sister, Ruth Ann Abbott Brazeal; brother-in-law, Dewey Ausmus Jr.; sister-in-law, Pauline Hyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, David Dee Ausmus; one grandson, Darren Ausmus; and her parents.
Named as honorary pallbearers are Josh Hostetler, Benzy Hostetler, Paul Brown, Charles Ausmus, Brad Brazeal, Marc Abbott and Wes Clay.
Online condolences may be made to the Ausmus family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
