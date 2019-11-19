Christians in Action wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal. The local nonprofit is hosting its annual Thanksgiving lunch to make sure that happens.
The meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Paris Farmers Market, 400 1st St. SW.
“We want to help as many people as possible, so there’s no qualification, no requirements that need to be met or anything like,” event coordinator Melissa Wickersham said. “It’s open to all.”
Food will be provided by Paris Regional Medical Center, with tea donated by Taco Delite and coffee courtesy of Paris Coffee.
“I’m so thankful to the businesses that partner with us and help make this possible because without their help, it would be a whole lot more difficult,” Wickersham said.
In addition to the meal, Christians in Action will have a warmth table, where people can pick up hats, scarves, gloves and blankets.
The nonprofit is looking for clothing donations to make the table
possible, however, and people can drop items off at Trinity Christian School, Scott’s Collision Repair, Paris Coffee, Paris Bakery and Nathan Bell Realtors.
The nonprofit will take very lightly used blankets, Wickersham said, though all other items should be new. People can drop off items up to the night before the event, or on the morning of, at the event itself.
The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help throughout the day, both serving food and manning the warmth table.
“We need volunteers to make sure this runs smoothly,” Wickersham said.
For people who only have a limited time to help, Wickersham said volunteers can help in 30-minute segments if they want.
To volunteer, contact Wickersham at 903-366-2207 after 4 p.m., she said.
“We’re just thankful that the community has always supported us and continues to allow us to make this possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.