The deadline to file for local, state and national 2020 primary elections looms Monday.
“The last day is Monday, and we’re here from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those last minute filers,” Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said.
Several local positions will be on the ballot, including the 62nd judicial district judge, currently held by Judge Will Biard; the 6th judicial district judge, currently held by Judge R. Wesley Tidwell; county attorney, held by Gary Young, tax assessor/collector, held by Haskell Maroney, sheriff, held by Sheriff Scott Cass, commissioner of precincts 1 and 3, held by Lawrence Malone and Ronnie Bass, justices of the peace in place 5-1, held by Cindy Ruthhart and all precinct constables, held by Travis Rhodes, Jeff Jones, Steven Hill, Rick Easterwood and Jimmy Hodges.
The Texas 2020 primary election will take place March 3, a Tuesday. According to Johnson, some people have already filed. Those who have file are: Cass; Maroney; Young; Malone, who is being challenged by Steve Owens; Bass; Rhodes; Jones, who is being challenged by Michael Childres; Hill; Easterwood, who is being challenged by Terry Bull and Aaron Sanders; Hodges; and Michael Woodson is running for Ruthart’s spot. According to Johnson, Ruthart is not running again.
For state elections, local representatives up for re-election are Kevin Ellis for the State Board of Education, District 9; Sen. Bryan Hughes, representing District 1; and Rep. Gary VanDeaver, representing House District 1.
Those wishing to sign up need to file their “appointment of campaign treasurer” with Johnson’s office before filing with the candidate’s respective party chair. Dates, forms and other info can be found at the following websites: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/candidates/guide/ 2020/index.shtml https://www.ethics.state.tx.us/.
