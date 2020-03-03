Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances remain low throughout the day, though they will pick up tonight as a deep upper low from the Pacific moves into the region. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 to go along with a 20% chance for rain.
"Tuesday night into Wednesday begins the window for the best rain and embedded thunderstorm chances," National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain wrote in forecast discussion. "The main upper low will finally eject out of the Trans-Pecos and Edwards Plateau and spread large scale ascent across west Central Texas."
Showers are likely after midnight, up to a 60% chance. The night sky will be cloudy as the low falls to about 50.
"The main risk with thunderstorms is expected to be large hail," Bain added.
Shower chances remain high Wednesday, 80%, as the high climbs to just 56 degrees. It'll be windier than today with sustained wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20.
Cloudy and warm isn't too bad, right? Have a great Tuesday!
