Seasonal allergies are taking off this time of year as pollen counts are on the rise. Making sure that you know the symptoms of a seasonal allergy and are not mistaking them for something more sinister, like Covid-19, has never been more critical.
Sneezing in public today might get you a few more looks than it has in the past. With our yards and cars turning yellow due to the massive pollen count, I thought it would be fitting to dive a bit deeper and learn a bit more about pollen.
What is pollen?
In short, pollen is the male gamete or sperm of seed plants. It exists in a variety of forms, but the basic structure is a tough outer coat made from sporopollenin that protects the male gametophytes inside, which makes the plants gametes or sperm.
A 2019 article published in the journal Nature Plants was titled “The molecular structure of plant sporopollenin.” The chemistry is pretty heavy in this article, but to say it is some pretty tough stuff is an understatement. Pollen fossilizes well due to this nearly indestructible outer coat, dating back some 400 million years.
Pollen has helped paint a picture of what types of seed plants lived throughout evolutionary history. The unique shapes of pollen grains also make identifying different species easier.
What is a pollen count?
The pollen grain itself is very tiny, with most being around 25 µm in diameter. To get a feel for this size, just imagine a thin blue line of a sheet of notebook paper. You could line up about 40 pollen grains across the width of one line.
You need a good microscope to see them well and an electron microscope to see the intricate details of that sporopollenin coat.
The pollen count that you see advertised on The Weather Channel is derived by trapping the pollen and then analyzing it to see how many were caught and what type they are. This link has a short video explaining one-way pollen counts are achieved asthmacenter.com/allergy-pollen-count-collection.html.
What good is pollen?
The obvious answer is that pollen is how seed plants reproduce. Most everything you see outside is a seed plant. Our crops, trees and grasses are all seed plants.
The two main types are gymnosperms, like cedar trees and pine trees and angiosperms or flowering plants. Mosses and ferns are still abundant today, but they do not dominate the land like seed plants because water is still required for them to reproduce.
Pollen was a significant player in the movement of plant onto land and away from very wet regions. That indestructible coat helps seed plants reproduce in places as dry as deserts. Something mosses and ferns cannot do.
The coevolution of flowering plants and their pollinators is also amazing. Pollen is a food source for many species and can even be used in forensics, google forensic palynology.
To learn a bit more on your own, please Google these short videos about pollen:
Jonathan Drori: Every pollen grain has a story – TED.com
Jonathan Drori: The Beautiful Tricks of Flowers – TED. com
Pollen under the microscope - by CSIRO
Pollen, practically indestructible - by Science Magazine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.