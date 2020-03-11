Robbie Whitney Morrow, 94, of Powderly, died at 11:43 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Bro. James McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Robbie Nell was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Paris, to Charles Houston and Grace Esther Malone Whitney. She graduated from Paris High School and married L.V. Morrow on Nov. 20, 1946 at First Christian Church in Paris.
Mrs. Morrow was retired from PISD as the supervisor of cafeterias. She was a member of First Christian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of Good Earth Garden Club and was a wonderful cook specializing in muscadine jelly that she donated to the Boy’s & Girl’s Club auction.
Survivors include her husband, L.V. Morrow; three children, Paula Morrow Walker and husband, Jimmy, Mark Houston Morrow and wife, Joyce, and Jan Morrow Copeland; six grandchildren, Joe W. Williams, Lee Jane Walker Nelson and husband, Rickey, Jarrod M. Long and wife, Carly, Whitney Ann Morrow, Colby M. Morrow and partner, Katie Brutsche and Cassidy Copeland Smith and husband, Brent; 13 great-grandchildren, JoBeth Gordon and husband, Blake, Grace Williams, L.V. Joseph Williams, Daron Williamson, Kaileb Williamson, Corbin Williamson, Jett Long, Jackson Farr, Camille Deaton, Benson Morrow, Ben Smith, Callen Smith and Bowen Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Harper Jo Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all five of her siblings, Dean Whitney Smolarz, Dorothy Whitney Fry, Merle Whitney Glass, Melba Whitney Moore and Hugh Charles Whitney; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Dee Copeland.
Serving as pallbearers are David Glass, Sims Norment, Joe Williams, Jarrod Long, Brent Smith, Rickey Nelson, Bryan David Glass and Colby Morrow.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and her caregivers from the Tyler office, Lauren and Fatima, and Kristy and Sheena from the Sulphur Springs office.
If desired, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Morrow family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
