Edward Darnell Deary (Ed), 69, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Greater New Faith Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Edward was born on Sept. 26, 1950, in Valiant, Oklahoma, to Lois Watson and O’Neal Deary.
Edward attended Valiant High School where he was a member of the football and basketball team. He graduated with the class of 1969.
Edward was a great friend to many and a very loving husband to his wife and father to his children. He loved working and spending time with his family and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Watson; father, O’Neal Deary.
Edward leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Glendora Deary; three children, Byron McCuin, Brickale McCuin and Matasha McCuin; two siblings, Birtha Snell and Charles Deary; six grandchildren, Keshanti, Christian, Amariyea, Reagan, McKenzie and Jamir; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
