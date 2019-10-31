Fran Reed, a loving, wife, mother and grandmother, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Heritage Nursing Home.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Deanie Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Avery Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Fran was born on June 8, 1943, in Annona, to Willie Lewis and Ruby Lee Manning Peek.
Her parents; and a brother, Lewis Peek, preceded her in death.
She was retired from the Texas Department of Human Services and was a former member of the Clarksville Independent School Board. Fran also was involved, with her husband, with the “This and That” store in Clarksville and a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Reed, of Clarksville; two sons, Terry Reed and wife, Rhonda, of Paris and Michael Reed and wife, Amanda, of Tyler; seven grandchildren, Madison Reed, Kandace Davidson, Kaci Ratliff, Keleigh Franklin, Garrett Reed, Gavin Reed and Rylee Reed; and six great-grandchildren, Londyn, Legend, Raelyn, Laken, Memphis and Kyndal.
Pallbearers are Tim Shimpock, Dale Hines, Allen Wells, Don Reed, Mark Reed, David Massey, Corey Wood and Garrett Reed.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage House and Platinum Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
