NOV. 29 to NOV. 30
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Ellis Sessums, 30: Violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Brandon James Crawford, 23: County court commit/accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Undrayl Onshaun Finch, 43: County court commit/motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Constable Precinct 3
Michael DeWayne Carey, 51: Proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.
Paris Police Department
Trynton Ray Cooper, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Tyler Colton McDowra, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Ronald Gene Winn, 57: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Nicolen DeAngelo Brooks, 35: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
David Jeremy Osborne, 33: Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.