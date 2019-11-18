Dozens of North Lamar High School students will receive assistance paying for college thanks to the school’s Tailgate for Scholarships, hosted by the North Lamar Education Foundation.
Attendees enjoyed music, games and activities, food and more as they raised money for students’ scholarships.
Traditional tailgating food was provided by volunteers who prepared their dishes under the banners of their favorite teams, each team raising money to go to a scholarship to their school of choice.
North Lamar transportation director Clint Hildreth and his family, who made desserts, took part in the tailgating for the first time on Saturday, but he said it definitely won’t be the last.
“I’ve been coming to this fundraiser for years, but this was our first time setting up a tent and making food,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s for a really good cause.”
Hildreth has been part of the North Lamar Education Foundation for several years, and he has helped organize and put the event on in other capacities in the past.
“This year I wanted to give back a little more and help support the program and help the tailgate,” he said.
Janna Bolton, secretary at Everett Elementary School, has taken part in the tailgating festivities for many years, and said this was her fifth year participating.
“I think this is an incredibly important thing, and I love taking part in it,” Bolton said. “It’s all about the kids.”
In addition to the food, attendees also enjoyed a live and silent auction that featured clothing items, food, gift packages and more.
The tailgating event added new entertainment this year as well, as members of the North Lamar Theater Department performed segments from its upcoming performance of “Matilda.”
The fundraiser collected roughly $23,000, said North Lamar Public Relations Director Carla Coleman, and the money typically supports around 40 scholarships, Trammell said.
“I think it’s going great,” Trammell said. “We’ve got a great turnout, lots of good items for the auction, the food is great — it’s just a great night for North Lamar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.