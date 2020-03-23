Robert Cecil Ray, 88, of Manchester, passed away quietly in his home, March 21, 2020, doing what he loved to do, sitting in his heat room watching the deer, squirrels, birds and foxes as he enjoyed everyday.
Robert was born on April 20, 1931, in the Manchester Community of Red River County. He was the son of Cecil Jefferson and Thelma Garrett Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the love of his life, Ila Jean Ray.
He was a second generation carpenter of a four generation family of carpenters. Robert proudly served and was honorary discharged from the U.S. Army, serving from 1949 until 1951. He was a longtime member of Leesville Baptist Church.
There will be no formal visitation for Mr. Ray. His body will lie in repose at Clarksville Funeral Home on Monday.
Private family graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Leesville Cemetery with the Rev. Neal Seaborn officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his very dear friend of more than 20 years, Nancy Morris of Manchester; children, Debra Jean Sugg, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Bobby Ray and wife, Cindy, of Manchester and Kathryn Crenwelge and husband, Rodney, of Manchester; grandchildren, Jay Sugg, Craig Ray, Amy Allen and Calvin Crenwelge; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Cailyn, Landon, Charlotte, Chloe and Luke; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leesville Cemetery Association C/O Sarah Grizzle 10062 FM 195, Bagwell, TX 75412.
Memories and condolences may be made to the Ray family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
