JUNE 4 to JUNE 6
Paris Police Department
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 39: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Courtney Leigh Squires, 33: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, habitual offender.
Rashad Shaquoy Wallace, 26: Continuous violence against
the family.
Jaylen Jamall Henderson, 19: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
LaDretcus D’Shawn Gray, 30: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 4 pounds.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Alex Ray Lynn Howser, 21: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Tiffany Sherrell Cary, 37: Possession of marijunan, less than 2 ounces, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 5 to 10 items, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
